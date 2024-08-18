StockNews.com Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 130,710 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

