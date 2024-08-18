StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

