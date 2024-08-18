Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.82. 1,115,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.56 and a 200 day moving average of $442.99. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

