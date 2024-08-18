Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $269.32. 1,746,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average of $253.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

