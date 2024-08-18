Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

