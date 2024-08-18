Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.