Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

