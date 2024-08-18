Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 5,669,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

