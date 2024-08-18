Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

