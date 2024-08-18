Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

