Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.19 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.70. 910,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

