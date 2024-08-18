Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.29 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.90. 1,699,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,798. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

