Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $843,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

