Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.56. 1,005,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,953. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

