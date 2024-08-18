Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,451 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,042. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 359.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

