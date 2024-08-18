Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.65. 3,255,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.