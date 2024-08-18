Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,618 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 48.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,453,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,532. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.