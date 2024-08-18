Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,122 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

