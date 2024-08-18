Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 873 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $24,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

