Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 2,265,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,727. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.