Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after buying an additional 489,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GXO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 472,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,740. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

