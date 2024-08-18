Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 351,999 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Kenvue worth $76,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 11,269,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,153,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.