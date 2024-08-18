Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $58,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,444,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. 1,901,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

