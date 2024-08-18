Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $71,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $90,274,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after acquiring an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $57,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 5,390,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

