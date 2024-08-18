Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $154,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.54 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $359.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.