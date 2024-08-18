Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,135,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $131,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

