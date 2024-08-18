Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.41 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $65,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,185,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.42. 315,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,284. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.51 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

