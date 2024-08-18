Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.98 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $74,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,590. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

