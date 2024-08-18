Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $80,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 430,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $110.46. 1,510,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,159. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.