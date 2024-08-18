Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $64,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.