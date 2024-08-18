Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Cloudflare worth $137,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 17,938 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $1,317,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,726.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,114 shares of company stock valued at $50,474,414 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 1,547,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.