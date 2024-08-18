Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.04% of Iridium Communications worth $65,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $55,079,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

IRDM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 628,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,820. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

