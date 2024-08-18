Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of ANSYS worth $161,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,400,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

