Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 102,328 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,328 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $203,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. 1,536,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

