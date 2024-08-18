Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,307 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of VICI Properties worth $145,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,057. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.