Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,888 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $185,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,766,000 after buying an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 969,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

