Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,217 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of CDW worth $72,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. 2,287,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.