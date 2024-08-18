Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,567 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dover worth $62,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. 985,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

