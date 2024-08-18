Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,771 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,771 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $124,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,998 shares of company stock worth $13,767,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.08. The stock had a trading volume of 774,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,038. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.