Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,611 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $192,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,164,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

