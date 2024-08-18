Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 319,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $158,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,973,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,569,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

