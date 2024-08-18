Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 3,412 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $52.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 699,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

