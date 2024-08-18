Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $34.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

