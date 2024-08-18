Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,434 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

