Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 31,623 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $87,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 379,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 602,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

