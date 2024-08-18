Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average is $482.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

