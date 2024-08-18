Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,019,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 166,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

