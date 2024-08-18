Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

