Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1,038.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,437,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

