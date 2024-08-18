Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SUM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:SUM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.