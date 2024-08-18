Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

TSM opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $905.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

